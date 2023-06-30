Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Holdings Boosted by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 104.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 225,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.89.

Accenture Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of ACN stock opened at $308.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $327.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $293.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.64.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,354 shares of company stock valued at $4,583,230 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

