Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Accolade had a negative net margin of 126.58% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The firm had revenue of $93.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Accolade updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Accolade Trading Up 0.2 %

ACCD stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.64. 1,350,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. Accolade has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $17.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Accolade from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Accolade from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Accolade in a report on Friday, April 28th. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Accolade in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.74.

Insider Transactions at Accolade

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accolade

In related news, President Robert N. Cavanaugh sold 2,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $34,676.91. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 163,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,257,631.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Accolade news, CEO Rajeev Singh sold 7,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $105,259.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,029,341.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Robert N. Cavanaugh sold 2,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $34,676.91. Following the transaction, the president now owns 163,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,631.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,025 shares of company stock worth $329,804. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accolade during the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accolade during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Accolade by 9.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accolade during the second quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Accolade by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 21,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 10,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

