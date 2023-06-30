Accsys Technologies (OTCMKTS:ACSYF) Shares Up 21.6%

Accsys Technologies PLC (OTCMKTS:ACSYF – Free Report)’s stock price shot up 21.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.02 and last traded at C$1.02. 4,466 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 13,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.84.

Accsys Technologies Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.89.

Accsys Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells solid wood and wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It offers solid wood for use in windows, doors, decking, and cladding under the Accoya brand; and wood chips to manufacture panel products under the Tricoya brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accsys Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accsys Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.