ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Gap Up to $13.38

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.38, but opened at $13.89. ACM Research shares last traded at $13.12, with a volume of 181,439 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ACMR. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on ACM Research from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ACM Research from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

ACM Research Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $790.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average is $10.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACM Research

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.25. ACM Research had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $74.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Haiping Dun sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 887,188 shares in the company, valued at $8,871,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 37,500 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 887,188 shares in the company, valued at $8,871,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACM Research

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 166.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in ACM Research by 210.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

