ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in June

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Stock Performance

ACSAY stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.87. The company had a trading volume of 944 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,377. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.25.

About ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain and internationally. The company undertakes construction activities related to development of highways, railways, maritime, airport works, hydraulic infrastructures, coasts, ports, civil engineering, educational and sports facilities, residential, and social infrastructures and facilities; undertakes contracts for the provision of mining services and infrastructure required for mining activities; and offers maintenance services for buildings, public places, and organizations.

