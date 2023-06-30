ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in June

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Stock Performance
ACSAY stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.87. The company had a trading volume of 944 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,377. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.25.
About ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios
