Advocate Group LLC Has $711,000 Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Advocate Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 59.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,777 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the quarter. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2,894.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,048 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. New Street Research boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Performance

In other Micron Technology news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,340 shares in the company, valued at $13,183,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,902,320. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,578,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,717,670. The company has a market cap of $70.25 billion, a PE ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.41 and a 200-day moving average of $60.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $74.77.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.16%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

