Advocate Group LLC Increases Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Advocate Group LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,218 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,335 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,331,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $276,576,000 after buying an additional 2,099,644 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 139.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,306,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,377,000 after buying an additional 762,051 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,576,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,925,000 after buying an additional 730,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 91.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,227,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,173,000 after acquiring an additional 586,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $91.19. 74,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,557. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $101.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.14.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.11%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

