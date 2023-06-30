Advocate Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Advocate Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the quarter. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,942,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,230,979,000 after buying an additional 355,184 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,538,658,000 after purchasing an additional 203,085 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,927,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,208,811,000 after purchasing an additional 185,016 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,870,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,634,000 after purchasing an additional 212,147 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $642,077,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:CCI traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.62. 193,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,287,226. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.70. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.62 and a fifty-two week high of $184.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Crown Castle news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $590,306.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

