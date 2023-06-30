Advocate Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Advocate Group LLC decreased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,493 shares during the quarter. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Chubb by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,611,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,429,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,764 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 102,751.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,754 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,772,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,711,781,000 after purchasing an additional 55,990 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Chubb by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,786,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,276,497,000 after purchasing an additional 65,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Chubb by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,755,000 after purchasing an additional 338,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $190.25. The company had a trading volume of 90,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,294. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $78.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.76.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.61%.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.38.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.