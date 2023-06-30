Advocate Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Advocate Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,100 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 387.8% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.28. The stock had a trading volume of 774,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,178,064. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $420.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.55. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.06 and a 52-week high of $158.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total value of $68,249,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 245,256,456 shares in the company, valued at $36,783,563,270.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $25,608,520.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 244,364,516 shares in the company, valued at $36,684,001,141.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total value of $68,249,898.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 245,256,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,783,563,270.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,195,764 shares of company stock worth $1,419,154,047. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.