Advocate Group LLC Purchases 13,977 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Advocate Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 60.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,023 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 13,977 shares during the quarter. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Masco by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in Masco by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,099,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,140,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,099,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,140,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,380.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,111 shares of company stock worth $5,367,682 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

Shares of MAS traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.61. The stock had a trading volume of 79,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,394. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $57.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Masco had a negative return on equity of 237.83% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

