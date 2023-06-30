Advocate Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Advocate Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,468 shares during the quarter. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 28,847,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,515,359,000 after acquiring an additional 460,388 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,354,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,367,000 after acquiring an additional 487,528 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,295,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,945,000 after acquiring an additional 374,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,259,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,178,000 after acquiring an additional 517,777 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $2.20 on Friday, hitting $220.22. 517,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,960,486. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $221.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.