Advocate Group LLC Sells 1,136 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Advocate Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 116,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy comprises about 1.4% of Advocate Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854,975 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $332,276,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,953,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,110,895,000 after buying an additional 2,767,626 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 9.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,771,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,126,590,000 after buying an additional 2,763,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 197.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,807,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,503,000 after buying an additional 2,526,350 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.93. The company had a trading volume of 950,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,420,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.91. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $86.28. The firm has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.44.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 186.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.