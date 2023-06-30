Advocate Group LLC Sells 2,082 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Advocate Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 6.1% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Fastenal by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,042,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,948 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Fastenal in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fastenal Price Performance

In other Fastenal news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $59.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,197. The company has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.73 and a fifty-two week high of $59.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.42.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 71.79%.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

