Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) CEO Sells $324,693.64 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2023

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) CEO Brian Goff sold 11,449 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $324,693.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ AGIO traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.32. The stock had a trading volume of 530,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,135. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.43 and a 12 month high of $34.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.02.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.72) by $0.25. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.23% and a negative net margin of 1,146.58%. The company had revenue of $5.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.74) EPS. The business's revenue was up 574.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGIO. SVB Securities cut their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Caligan Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.

