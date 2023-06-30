Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) CEO Sells $324,693.64 in Stock

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) CEO Brian Goff sold 11,449 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $324,693.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ AGIO traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.32. The stock had a trading volume of 530,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,135. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.43 and a 12 month high of $34.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.02.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by $0.25. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.23% and a negative net margin of 1,146.58%. The company had revenue of $5.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.74) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 574.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGIO. SVB Securities cut their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Caligan Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.

