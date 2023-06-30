Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Acquired by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank boosted its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Wellesley Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Airbnb by 100.0% in the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $53,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 206,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,872,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $53,050.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 206,151 shares in the company, valued at $21,872,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alfred Lin sold 8,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $867,153.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,309. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,155,060 shares of company stock worth $253,870,253 over the last three months. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Airbnb Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Airbnb from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $144.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.47.

ABNB traded up $3.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.29. 2,106,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,319,708. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.91 and a 1 year high of $144.63. The company has a market capitalization of $82.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.