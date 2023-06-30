Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decrease of 88.0% from the May 31st total of 102,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Aleafia Health Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ALEAF remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,013. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04. Aleafia Health has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.07.

About Aleafia Health

Aleafia Health Inc operates as a cannabis health and wellness products and services company in Canada and internationally. Its product portfolio includes cannabis oils, capsules, edibles, cannabis-infused sublingual strips, and vape cartridges; bath bombs and soft gels; hang dried, hand trimmed, long cured, and small batch dried flower; and concentrates.

