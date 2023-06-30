Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.36, reports. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of C$22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$20.97 billion.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$67.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$66.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$64.30. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of C$49.58 and a 1-year high of C$68.90. The company has a market cap of C$66.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is 14.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. CIBC increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$73.08.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

