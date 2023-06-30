ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Cut to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $54.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $63.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALE. Sidoti raised ALLETE from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on ALLETE in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.67.

ALLETE stock opened at $57.78 on Tuesday. ALLETE has a 52 week low of $47.77 and a 52 week high of $67.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

ALLETE Dividend Announcement

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.17). ALLETE had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $564.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.678 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 85.22%.

Institutional Trading of ALLETE

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 7.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 160,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,320,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 175,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 43.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,003,000 after purchasing an additional 61,258 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in ALLETE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,308,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,202,000 after buying an additional 7,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ALLETE by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,853,000 after buying an additional 44,674 shares in the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

