AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Short Interest Update

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, an increase of 404.7% from the May 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:AFB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.73. 89,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,262. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $12.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.66.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The investment management company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.0327 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $116,000.

About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

