Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.04

Shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.04 and traded as high as $3.19. Allot Communications shares last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 16,633 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALLT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allot Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Allot Communications from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Get Allot Communications alerts:

Allot Communications Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average of $3.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allot Communications

Allot Communications ( NASDAQ:ALLT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 36.13% and a negative net margin of 33.28%. The business had revenue of $21.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Allot Communications Ltd will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allot Communications stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) by 56.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Allot Communications worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Allot Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.