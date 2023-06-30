Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum makes up approximately 1.6% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $9,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 66.0% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Members Trust Co raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.5% in the first quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 11,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10,000.0% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 20.2% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $116.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $138.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.64.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,221.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.77.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

