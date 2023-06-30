Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $485,095,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,308,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,435,577,000 after buying an additional 6,333,675 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 942.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,097,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,596,000 after buying an additional 4,608,773 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,572,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,752,000 after buying an additional 1,208,077 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,152,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,617,000 after buying an additional 871,579 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.17.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,649.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,649.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

WY opened at $33.67 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $37.37. The stock has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.86 and its 200-day moving average is $30.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

