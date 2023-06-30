Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,242 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 70.5% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 981.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the first quarter worth $32,000. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on GLW shares. 888 reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corning in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Corning Stock Performance

In other Corning news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $1,563,301.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $1,563,301.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $471,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,571.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 161,334 shares of company stock worth $5,294,350 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.67. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $37.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.