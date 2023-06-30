Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 188,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,805 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial comprises approximately 1.1% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $795,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,992,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,615,000 after purchasing an additional 69,309 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 245,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 114,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 39,440 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TFC opened at $30.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $53.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

In related news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.81.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

