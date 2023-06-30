Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in CarMax by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 654.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $84.34 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $106.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.67 and its 200 day moving average is $69.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.65. CarMax had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KMX shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $64.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday. Northcoast Research cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

