Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,535 shares during the quarter. Eaton accounts for about 0.8% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,545,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,740,397,000 after purchasing an additional 398,146 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Eaton by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,246 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Eaton by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,806,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,225,230,000 after purchasing an additional 890,150 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eaton by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,948,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,088,214,000 after purchasing an additional 132,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Eaton by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,465,000 after purchasing an additional 302,429 shares during the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETN stock opened at $200.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $200.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.53.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.67%.

A number of research firms have commented on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.54.

In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $367,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,689. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

