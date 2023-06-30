Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 524 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,629 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 17.4% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 29.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after acquiring an additional 928,627 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 104.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $482,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $41.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.15 and its 200-day moving average is $38.35.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

