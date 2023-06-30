Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS) Short Interest Update

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,100 shares, a drop of 52.3% from the May 31st total of 191,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Tau Medical

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical by 31.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the first quarter worth $42,000. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the first quarter worth $101,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the first quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alpha Tau Medical alerts:

Alpha Tau Medical Stock Up 0.5 %

DRTS traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,950. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.51. Alpha Tau Medical has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $11.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alpha Tau Medical ( NASDAQ:DRTS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alpha Tau Medical will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

About Alpha Tau Medical

(Free Report)

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

See Also

