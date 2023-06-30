Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Frances Arnold Sells 240 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $28,804.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,060.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Frances Arnold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 31st, Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $29,695.20.

On Thursday, May 25th, Frances Arnold sold 950 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $118,987.50.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.01. 18,507,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,153,314. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $129.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.28. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gould Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,150.0% during the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

