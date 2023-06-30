Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan Buys 10,000 Shares

Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Free Report) CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $16,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,613,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,612,799.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Heng Fai Ambrose Chan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 30th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 100,000 shares of Alset stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $165,000.00.

Alset Trading Down 9.9 %

NASDAQ:AEI traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.55. The company had a trading volume of 47,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,739. Alset Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $7.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.02.

Institutional Trading of Alset

Alset ( NASDAQ:AEI Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. Alset had a negative net margin of 1,096.44% and a negative return on equity of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alset by 51.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 32,187 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alset by 261.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 108,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alset by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,984,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 505,417 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Alset by 155.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,121,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,373 shares during the last quarter. 58.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alset

Alset Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.

Featured Stories

