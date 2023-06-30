Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at B. Riley from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 101.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Altus Power from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Altus Power from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Altus Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.17.

Shares of Altus Power stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $5.47. 213,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,274,293. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Altus Power has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $14.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.05. The company has a market cap of $875.20 million, a P/E ratio of -272.36 and a beta of 0.58.

Altus Power ( NYSE:AMPS Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Altus Power had a net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $29.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. Analysts expect that Altus Power will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altus Power news, CEO Gregg J. Felton purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $221,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,834,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,427,291.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregg J. Felton bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $221,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,834,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,427,291.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Savino sold 25,000 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,017,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,532,518.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 274,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,925 and sold 275,000 shares valued at $1,497,500. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPS. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Altus Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Altus Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altus Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Altus Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Altus Power by 134.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the period. 44.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

