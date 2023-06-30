AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Stock Price Down 3.3%

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) fell 3.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.84 and last traded at $11.84. 98,312 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 463,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.24.

Several research firms have commented on AMCX. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AMC Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on AMC Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AMC Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.83 million, a P/E ratio of 118.61 and a beta of 1.18.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $717.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.77 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMCX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AMC Networks by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,158,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,111,000 after buying an additional 30,925 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in AMC Networks by 3.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,423,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,908,000 after buying an additional 42,312 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in AMC Networks by 280.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,377,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,948,000 after buying an additional 1,015,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in AMC Networks by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,130,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,881,000 after buying an additional 16,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in AMC Networks by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 885,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,880,000 after buying an additional 488,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

