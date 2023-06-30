American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Purchased by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 4,795.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 504,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 494,343 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned 0.07% of American International Group worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 49,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. PGGM Investments boosted its position in American International Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 99,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 426,395,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,928,918,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on American International Group in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.86.

AIG opened at $57.20 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 11.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.80%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

