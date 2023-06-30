American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.58. American Shared Hospital Services shares last traded at $2.52, with a volume of 5,825 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded American Shared Hospital Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on American Shared Hospital Services in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average of $2.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services ( NYSEAMERICAN:AMS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $4.93 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the fourth quarter worth about $470,000. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

