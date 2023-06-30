American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $89.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $94.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.43% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American States Water in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

American States Water Price Performance

Shares of AWR stock opened at $86.89 on Wednesday. American States Water has a 1 year low of $77.91 and a 1 year high of $100.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.04 and its 200-day moving average is $90.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. American States Water had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $161.42 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American States Water news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 636 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $56,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,788. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 636 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $56,604.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,788. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger purchased 2,000 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.99 per share, for a total transaction of $179,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American States Water

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in American States Water by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in American States Water by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American States Water by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in American States Water by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial lifted its position in American States Water by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 73.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American States Water



American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Stories

