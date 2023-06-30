Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by Legacy Trust

Legacy Trust increased its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,874 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Legacy Trust’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Amphenol by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,351 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 8,372.5% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 596,208 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 589,171 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.7% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 66,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,402,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 222.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,715 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $13,746,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol stock opened at $84.03 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $61.78 and a 12-month high of $84.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

