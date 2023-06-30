Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 30th (AAFRF, ACCD, ACCYY, AEP, ALVO, AMPS, AMRC, ASH, AVDL, BB)

Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, June 30th:

Airtel Africa (OTC:AAFRF) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 160 ($2.03) to GBX 130 ($1.65).

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $14.00.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD)

had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $13.00 to $15.00.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $17.00.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $17.00.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its target price increased by Guggenheim from $18.00 to $19.00.

Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. to €37.90 ($41.20).

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $103.00 to $96.00.

Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.00 to $8.00.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $14.00 to $11.00.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $63.00 to $62.00.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $90.00.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $16.00 to $18.00.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $22.00 to $25.00.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $4.00 to $5.00.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $225.00 to $285.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $69.00 to $73.00.

B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 600 ($7.63) to GBX 610 ($7.76).

B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 565 ($7.18) to GBX 620 ($7.88).

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $43.00 to $23.00.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$4.50 to C$3.75.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$2.30 to C$1.90.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) had its price target reduced by Benchmark Co. from $7.00 to $5.00.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $54.00 to $59.00.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $36.00 to $34.00.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $3.00 to $5.00.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $47.00 to $50.00.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $46.00.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from C$30.00 to C$26.00.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target trimmed by BTIG Research from $130.00 to $108.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $25.00.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $106.00 to $107.00.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.00 to $60.00.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $50.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $48.00.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $15.00 to $14.00.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $162.00.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $120.00 to $150.00.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $40.00 to $33.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $74.00 to $80.00.

i3 Energy (OTCMKTS:ITEEF) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from GBX 35 ($0.45) to GBX 30 ($0.38).

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $96.00 to $110.00.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $21.00.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $17.00 to $15.00.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $166.00 to $146.00.

Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $18.00.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $1.00 to $2.00.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $10.00 to $12.00.

Marlowe (OTCMKTS:MRLWF) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,160 ($14.75) to GBX 800 ($10.17).

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $104.00 to $110.00.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $86.00 to $89.00.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $129.00 to $131.00.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $145.00 to $150.00.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $135.00 to $128.00.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $134.00.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $127.00 to $124.00.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $135.00 to $125.00.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its price target trimmed by Sanford C. Bernstein from $581.00 to $569.00.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $31.00 to $27.00.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) had its price target reduced by HSBC Holdings plc from $8.60 to $3.50.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $11.00 to $14.00.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $19.00 to $32.00.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $10.00 to $6.10.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $269.00 to $285.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $123.00 to $114.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $105.00 to $103.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $115.00 to $116.00.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $53.00 to $48.00.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $137.00 to $132.00.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $63.00 to $66.00.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $3.50 to $8.00.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $1.80 to $1.40.

PZ Cussons (OTC:PZCUY) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 252 ($3.20) to GBX 205 ($2.61).

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 6,350 ($80.74) to GBX 6,250 ($79.47).

Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $3.50 to $5.00.

Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from GBX 230 ($2.92) to GBX 254 ($3.23).

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $379.00 to $396.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $368.00 to $356.00.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $34.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital from $285.00 to $290.00.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $45.00 to $42.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $180.00 to $205.00.

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from C$14.00 to C$13.00.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $19.00 to $21.00.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its price target trimmed by BTIG Research from $15.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $18.50 to $20.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 95 ($1.21) to GBX 85 ($1.08).

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $7.50 to $14.00.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $6.00 to $13.00.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $68.00.

WPP (LON:WPP) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 1,260 ($16.02) to GBX 1,245 ($15.83).

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $42.00 to $37.00.

