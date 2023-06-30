Analyzing Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) & BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL)

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) and BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL – Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Boston Beer and BrewBilt Brewing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Beer 2.82% 7.58% 5.50% BrewBilt Brewing -5,177.96% N/A -476.16%

Risk and Volatility

Boston Beer has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrewBilt Brewing has a beta of 3.65, meaning that its share price is 265% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Beer $2.09 billion 1.82 $67.26 million $4.86 63.84 BrewBilt Brewing $130,000.00 0.00 -$8.55 million N/A N/A

This table compares Boston Beer and BrewBilt Brewing’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Boston Beer has higher revenue and earnings than BrewBilt Brewing.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.5% of Boston Beer shares are held by institutional investors. 23.3% of Boston Beer shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of BrewBilt Brewing shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Boston Beer and BrewBilt Brewing, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Beer 6 5 3 0 1.79 BrewBilt Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Boston Beer presently has a consensus target price of $307.75, indicating a potential downside of 0.62%.

Summary

Boston Beer beats BrewBilt Brewing on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names. The company markets and sells its products to a network of approximately 400 wholesalers in the United States, as well as international wholesalers, importers, or other agencies that in turn sell to retailers, such as grocery stores, club stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, bars, restaurants, stadiums, and other retail outlets. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. also sells its products in Canada, Europe, Israel, Australia, New Zealand, the Caribbean, the Pacific Rim, Mexico, and Central and South America. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About BrewBilt Brewing

BrewBilt Brewing Company engages in the fermentation, production, packaging, and sale of a portfolio of craft beers in North America and Europe. The company sells audio/visual components, as well as merchandise. It serves grocery chains, restaurants, and various hospitality chains. BrewBilt Brewing Company is based in Grass Valley, California.

