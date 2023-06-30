Analyzing CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) and Dialogue Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:DLHTF)

Dialogue Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:DLHTF – Free Report) and CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dialogue Health Technologies and CareMax, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dialogue Health Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 CareMax 0 2 1 0 2.33

Dialogue Health Technologies currently has a consensus target price of C$4.96, suggesting a potential upside of 104.14%. CareMax has a consensus target price of $5.90, suggesting a potential upside of 89.71%. Given Dialogue Health Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Dialogue Health Technologies is more favorable than CareMax.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

62.2% of CareMax shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.0% of CareMax shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Dialogue Health Technologies and CareMax’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dialogue Health Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CareMax $631.13 million 0.55 -$37.80 million ($1.00) -3.11

Dialogue Health Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CareMax.

Profitability

This table compares Dialogue Health Technologies and CareMax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dialogue Health Technologies N/A N/A N/A CareMax -15.45% -12.77% -7.34%

Summary

Dialogue Health Technologies beats CareMax on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dialogue Health Technologies

Dialogue Health Technologies Inc. operates a digital healthcare and wellness platform in Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Internationally. Its Integrated Health Platform is a healthcare hub that centralizes its programs in a single user-friendly application, which provide access to psychologists, psychotherapists, social workers, physicians, nurses, and health specialists. The company's platform also enables its members and their dependents to access employee assistance program. Dialogue Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About CareMax

CareMax, Inc. provides chronic disease management services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation; and services to children and adults through Medicaid programs, as well as through commercial insurance plans. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States. It operates multi-specialty medical care centers in Florida, Tennessee, Texas, and New York. The company is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

