Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Trading Up 6.6%

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report)’s share price was up 6.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $92.61 and last traded at $92.15. Approximately 1,237,443 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,708,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APLS shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.93.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.63.

Insider Activity

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $44.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.10 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 652.50% and a negative return on equity of 225.82%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 211.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $37,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 131,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,722,542.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $37,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 131,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,722,542.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 69,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $6,196,375.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,713 shares in the company, valued at $6,900,914.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,029 shares of company stock valued at $15,948,400 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,111,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,889,000 after acquiring an additional 486,111 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,031,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,823,000 after acquiring an additional 304,334 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,086,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,995,000 after acquiring an additional 287,786 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,842,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,124,000 after acquiring an additional 326,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,451,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,591,000 after acquiring an additional 268,216 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.