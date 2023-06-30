Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Insider Laura A. Williams Sells 25,000 Shares

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) insider Laura A. Williams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $83,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 294,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,340.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ardelyx Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:ARDX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.33. 3,568,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,714,290. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $5.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average of $3.57.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.08 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 76.72% and a negative net margin of 104.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardelyx

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARDX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 235.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush increased their target price on Ardelyx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

