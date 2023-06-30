Ardent Leisure Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ARDLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ardent Leisure Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ARDLF – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decline of 69.3% from the May 31st total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Ardent Leisure Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ARDLF remained flat at C$0.40 during midday trading on Friday. Ardent Leisure Group has a 1 year low of C$0.38 and a 1 year high of C$0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.40.

Ardent Leisure Group Company Profile

Ardent Leisure Group Limited engages in the investment, ownership, and operation of leisure and entertainment businesses in Australia. It operates theme park with 40 rides and attractions, as well as wildlife exhibits under the Dreamworld and WhiteWater World in Coomera, Queensland; and the SkyPoint observation deck and climb in Surfers Paradise, Queensland.

