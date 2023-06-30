Ardent Leisure Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ARDLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ardent Leisure Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ARDLF – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decline of 69.3% from the May 31st total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Ardent Leisure Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ARDLF remained flat at C$0.40 during midday trading on Friday. Ardent Leisure Group has a 1 year low of C$0.38 and a 1 year high of C$0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.40.
Ardent Leisure Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ardent Leisure Group
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
- SMART Global Holdings Momentum, Room To Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Ardent Leisure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardent Leisure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.