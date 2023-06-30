Argus Cuts CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target to $62.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Argus from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised CMS Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.82.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

CMS Energy stock opened at $58.41 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.18. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $52.41 and a 52 week high of $71.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.36.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $451,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,753.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CMS Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth $292,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

