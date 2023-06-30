Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) shares traded down 2.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.34 and last traded at $10.35. 11,453 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 272,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARIS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $12.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Aris Water Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.86.

Aris Water Solutions Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $594.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Aris Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Aris Water Solutions ( NYSE:ARIS ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Aris Water Solutions had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $91.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.89 million. Analysts anticipate that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.01%.

Institutional Trading of Aris Water Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,614,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,092,000 after acquiring an additional 686,500 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,535,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,347,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,562,000 after buying an additional 920,918 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,985,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,143,000 after buying an additional 130,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,476,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,500,000 after buying an additional 408,949 shares during the last quarter. 45.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. Its produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. The company's water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Further Reading

