Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL lessened its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks comprises about 1.6% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 19,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus increased their target price on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.35.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

Arista Networks Trading Up 2.0 %

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $2,236,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,760,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,577,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $2,236,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,760,200 shares in the company, valued at $291,577,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $172,276.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,686 shares of company stock valued at $33,574,091. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ANET traded up $3.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.51. The company had a trading volume of 841,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,217. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.52. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.31 and a 1 year high of $178.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

