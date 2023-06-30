Ark (ARK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $993,363.17

Ark (ARK) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000785 BTC on popular exchanges. Ark has a market cap of $41.92 million and approximately $993,363.17 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ark has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00008834 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000245 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002053 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002570 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002717 BTC.

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 173,941,148 coins and its circulating supply is 173,941,034 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

