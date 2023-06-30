Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTF) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTF – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of ARZTF stock opened at C$1.55 on Monday. Aryzta has a 12 month low of C$1.31 and a 12 month high of C$1.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.37.

ARYZTA AG provides frozen B2B baking solutions in Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers pastries, cookies, donuts, muffins, buns, bread rolls and artisan loaves, sweet baked and morning goods, and savory and other products. The company also provides asset management services; and distributes food products.

