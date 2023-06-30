Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTF) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTF – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of ARZTF stock opened at C$1.55 on Monday. Aryzta has a 12 month low of C$1.31 and a 12 month high of C$1.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.37.
