ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a growth of 626.9% from the May 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASOMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ASOS from GBX 610 ($7.76) to GBX 550 ($6.99) in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ASOS from GBX 550 ($6.99) to GBX 450 ($5.72) in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on ASOS from GBX 725 ($9.22) to GBX 485 ($6.17) in a report on Monday, June 19th. Citigroup raised ASOS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on ASOS from GBX 500 ($6.36) to GBX 450 ($5.72) in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $762.22.

ASOS Stock Down 10.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASOMY traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.75. 17,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,812. ASOS has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $14.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.01.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

