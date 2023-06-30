Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $23.10

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.10 and last traded at $23.12, with a volume of 366959 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AY. National Bank Financial downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $242.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.76 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5,931.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AY. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP increased its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 10,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. 43.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

Featured Articles

